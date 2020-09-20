Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a thoughtful post about her journey of life as she gears up for ‘big 40’ birthday

Ahead of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 40th birthday, the actress shares a beautiful post on Instagram and it is winning hearts.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to turn 40 on September 21 and her massive fan following can’t keep calm about the same. In fact, the stunning actress is also gearing up for her big day in style and is quite excited to embrace the 40th year of her life whole-heartedly. And while the Veere Di Wedding actress is looking forward to turning 40 tomorrow, she shared a thoughtful post about her journey so far on Instagram which is winning hearts.

Kareena shared a monochrome picture of herself wherein she was all smiles while looking into the camera. In the caption, the Jab We Met actress took a look at her life and expressed her gratitude for everything she has received be it the strength, decisions or experience. Bebo wrote, “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG.”

Interestingly, the soon to be mommy has already begun the preparations of her special day. In fact, she shared a pic in her Instagram story and wrote, “Birthday kebabs getting ready”. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the actress has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and ’s multi starrer project Takht.

