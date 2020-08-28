Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an ultra chic selfie with her girl gang; Says ‘Missing you all already’

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared a selfie with her girl squad and it will surely make you miss your friends.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has become quite active on social media. The actress often takes to her respective social media account and shares pictures of herself, and Taimur Ali Khan. She keeps her fans and followers up to date with her daily activities. Most recently, the actress took to her Instagram account and uploaded a story. She shared a stunning picture of herself with her girl gang. Her selfie is sure to make you miss your gang as well.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a selfie of herself along with her group of friends and wrote, “Missing you all already”. The picture was uploaded by her friend Natasha Poonawala on her Instagram account and the actress shared it on her Instagram stories. In the picture, the actress is seen looking beautiful than ever and glowing. Apart from the actress and Natasha, the other two friends in the picture are and Amrita Arora.

Here is Kareena Kapoor's post:

Prior to this, the actress earlier took to her Instagram account and shared a group picture with her girl squad and captioned it, “When worst comes to worst, squad comes first PS: @therealkarismakapoor is missing in action.” Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently announced that the couple is expecting their second child together. She flaunted her baby bump for the first time during Saif Ali Khan’s 50th birthday party. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha starring .

