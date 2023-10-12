Kareena Kapoor Khan shares unfiltered selfie; gives glimpse of her ‘GLOWrious’ day

Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to have a multitude of reasons to radiate glow. Following her successful debut in the OTT space with the mystery thriller Jaane Jaan, where she received acclaim for her performance, the actress is currently engrossed in the shooting of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, a significant addition to the director’s cop universe. Excelling at the social media game, Kareena frequently treats her fans with pictures showcasing her unfiltered self. Recently, she shared another captivating 'glowing' picture of herself.

Kareena Kapoor Khan glows in new picture

On Thursday, October 12, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an unfiltered selfie on her Instagram Stories. The Jab We Met actress, dressed in a blue sweatshirt with her hair tied up, showcased a natural and radiant glow on her face, complete with a hint of red tint to her cheeks. She captioned the photo with, “Just another GLOWrious day! (tipping hand emoji).” Have a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares BTS picture from Singham Again

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has recently started shooting for Singham Again, gave fans a sneak peek from the sets on Instagram a few days ago. In the image, Kareena is seen with her back to the camera as a vehicle is blown away in front of her. In the caption, she playfully said, “Do I need to say who I am shooting for? P.S.- He is one of my favorite directors.. This is my fourth film with him…and of course not the last … Ready Steady Go… @itsrohitshetty.” The film's star-studded cast includes Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s other professional endeavors

Kareena recently graced the screen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan, an adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. In the film, she portrayed the role of a single mother entangled in a crime investigation. She shared the screen with talented actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena is set to feature in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders, which is scheduled to premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. Additionally, she is part of the cast for The Crew, where she joins Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

