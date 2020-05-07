Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an UNSEEN photo of Rishi Kapoor with Randhir Kapoor, RD Burman and Babita

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita posing with Rishi Kapoor and RD Burman.

It has been a week since passed away. The legendary actor battled leukemia before he succumbed to the disease. Over the past few days, several actors and directors have been sharing a few unseen photos and videos of the actor. Kapoor Kapoor Khan has been sharing a few photos from the Kapoor archives with fans via her Instagram handle. A few days ago, she shared an adorable photo from Rishi's childhood. And now, she has shared yet another rare picture featuring the actor along with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita.

The black and white picture is a beautiful blast from the past. The three Kapoor family members pose with music director RD Burman. All four legendary Bollywood stars are all smiles as they pose for the camera. Kareena shared the picture with the caption, "Irreplaceable," adding a red heart emoji in the caption.

A few days ago, Bebo shared a picture from Chintu and his elder brother from their childhood. Sporting their naughty smiles, the duo's photos filled everyone's heart with joy. "The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle," she captioned the photo. Check it out below:

Earlier today, Rishi's son-in-law Bharat Sahani also shared a never-before-seen photo of the actor. The photograph was clicked on the eve of New Years 2010. The decade-old photo sees Bharat, his wife and Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani posing with and Rishi. Check out the photo here: Rishi Kapoor’s son in law Bharat shares beautiful memories of actor with Neetu, Riddhima from 2010 NY eve; PIC

