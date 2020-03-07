Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an unseen photo of Saif Ali Khan playing the guitar from Taimur Ali Khan's birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan are all a part of this photo and that is what makes this click a perfect one in its own way.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally made her way to Instagram and well, she is breaking the internet with photos that she has been sharing. All this while, the actress never had to be on social media to go viral, and now that she is on it already, we cannot seem to get enough of the actress already. Be it her profile photo or the ever so adorable picture she shared with little Taimur Ali Khan, she seems to be doing all the right things, and how.

Her latest Instagram photo has caught our attention yet again as she has shared a photo from Tim Tim's 3rd birthday party celebration where Saif turned guitarist while Taimur looked over, and Kareena seems to be busy but in the frame just fine. Together, it makes for a perfect click for the sheer reason that it captures so many emotions and we are all in awe of it. Though Tim Tim's photo is a bit blurry, but it still does make for a perfect click.

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently gearing up for upcoming film Angrezi Medium, co-starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan in lead roles. The actress will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with , and will soon kickstart shoot for Takht.

