Kareena Kapoor Khan shares UNSEEN PIC of baby Taimur Ali Khan as he lay in his crib; Fans call it ‘Priceless’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kareena Kapoor Khan unknowingly gave us a glimpse into an UNSEEN PIC of Taimur Ali Khan as he lay in his crib; Take a look

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been doing a pretty damn amazing job on her Instagram channel because ever since she has made her Insta debut, this Good Newwz actress has been posting unseen photos of herself, Saif and Tim Tim. From posting photos with Taimur to sharing sneak peek of her Holi celebrations, Bebo’s social media family is super happy, and yesterday, Kareena shared two photos on Instagram- one which had reading and the other was a photo of Bebo looking into her phone as she gave an insight as to how she intends to spend her time amid the Coronavirus outbreak. However, little did we know that on a closer look at the photos, we could see an UNSEEN photo of Taimur. That’s right!

If you zoom into the photo which has Saif reading his book, you will see a framed photo hanging on the wall of Taimur as he looks straight into the camera while he lay in his crib. In the photo, Taimur is seen taking his finger in his mouth while he gazes into the camera and as soon as fans noticed this, they tagged this UNSEEN photo as ‘Priceless’. A few days back, Bebo and were papped at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to shoot another schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab, however, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the shooting got canceled and Bebo returned to the bay. On Sunday, Bebo, Saif and Tim were snapped at Karisma Kapoor’s house.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz co-starring , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Next, Bebo was seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium where she plays the role of a cop and also, Bebo will star in ’s period drama- Takht.

Check out the unseen photo of Taimur Ali Khan shared by Bebo here:

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan up their airport style as they get papped together

Credits :Instagram

Read More