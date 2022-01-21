Kareena Kapoor Khan shares UNSEEN pic of Saif Ali Khan ‘twinning & winning’ with Taimur in a red head bandana

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a knack for making the headlines every time she shares a post on social media. The Pataudi Begum, who is quite active on Instagram, is often seen sharing beautiful pics from her personal diaries which are all about enjoying happy moments with loved ones. From posting pics of kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh to giving a glimpse of her mushy romance with Saif Ali Khan, each of Kareena’s posts on Instagram is a treat for the fans.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Kareena has once again taken the social media by a storm as she shared an unseen picture of Saif spending time with little Tim. In the pic, the father and son duo were exuding charm in casuals. While the Nawab of Pataudi looked dapper in a grey t-shirt paired with black jeans, Taimur wore a black t-shirt with black jeans. Interestingly, the father and son were seen twinning in a red coloured head bandana and they were surely winning hearts with their fashion choices. In fact, Kareena had also captioned the image as, “Twinning and Winning”.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post for Saif Ali Khan and Taimur:

Earlier, Kareena had stated that Saif Ali Khan often spoils Taimur a lot. Talking to Cosmopolitan India, Kareena said, “I am not very strict...I think I am quite relaxed and chill. I have to inculcate discipline a little more as Saif spoils Taimur so much that it annoys me sometimes. And during the lockdown, our schedules went haywire. So, Saif would want to watch a movie with Taimur at 10 pm and I would have to step in and say no because it is his bedtime. Now with two children, it has certainly become a bit more difficult, but I have to be particular about things like meals and bedtime. With Saif being so relaxed, I have to be a little tougher as I feel children need to grow up with some sense of discipline”.