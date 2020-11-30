Kareena Kapoor Khan shares UNSEEN pics with Saif and Taimur from her vacation in the hills

Looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan has continued her stay in the hills and on Monday the actress treated her fans with some unseen pictures.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is soaking in the winter sun with son Taimur as the actress continues to stay in Himachal Pradesh. While her BFF has returned to Mumbai, Kareena and Taimur stayed back with as he continues to shoot for a horror comedy with and . And while Kareena has continued her stay in the hills, the actress treated her fans with some unseen pictures on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kareena revealed that she is now in Palampur as she shared a stunning scenic shot and captioned it, "Incredible India." The actress then went on to share two adorable photos. In the first picture, we get to see Bebo posing for the camera with Saif Ali Khan and their little son Taimur Ali Khan. The young one can be seen wearing a cute beanie and warm winter clothes like his mum and dad.

Kareena looks stylish in her athleisure and pink winter jacket. The second photo shows Saif and Kareena posing for a group photo with the hotel staff where they were staying. Bebo also thanked them for their hospitality as she called it the 'most memorable stay'.

Check out the latest photos from Kareena Kapoor Khan's winter vacation:

Apart from these photos, Kareena also shared a close up selfie on the gram as she flaunted her flawless skin. The actress captioned her photo, "Pink in Palampur," as she her striking kohl-lined eyes and pink lips were the most striking features in the photo.

Take a look:

Credits :Pinkvilla

