Kareena Kapoor Khan shares UNSEEN pictures of a crying Jeh on his birthday: This situation will soon reverse

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. There is no denying the fact that she is a diva and fans love to see her on the silver screen. But if there is someone who can steal her limelight, it is her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan. The actress was in London a couple of months back as she was shooting for her upcoming Hansal Mehta film. She was accompanied by Jeh. Today as her younger one turns a year older, the actress shared a couple of unseen pictures from the sets of the film with Jeh to wish her son on his special day. Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Jeh on his birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared two pictures from the sets of Hansal Mehta’s film. In the first picture, we can see the actress dressed in a maroon blazer suit and sitting on a chair in front of a computer. The location appears to be the film set and we can see her son Jehangir Ali Khan crying as a team member is trying to lift him up from the actress’ lap. In the next picture, we can see Jeh making a goofy face as he sits on his mother’s lap, while Bebo can be seen smiling as she looks at him. Sharing these pictures, Kareena wrote, “Doesn't want to leave my lap... this situation will soon reverse. I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday son. Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, 2022 Forever and more.” Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post:

Kareena's work front When it comes to her acting career, Kareena Kapoor Khan has a highly exciting line-up of projects, including the upcoming untitled crime drama helmed by Hansal Mehta. The project also marks Kareena's debut as a producer. The actress will also be seen in the official adaptation of The Devotion Of Suspect X which is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, and the upcoming multi-starrer, which has been titled The Crew.

