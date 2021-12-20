Kareena Kapoor Khan shares UNSEEN video of her ‘tiger’ Taimur’s first steps with a sweet birthday note for him

It’s Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday today and the social media is already abuzz with wishes for the little munchkin. To note, the Pataudi prince has turned 5 today. And while the wishes are pouring in from all corners for Taimur , Kareena also took to social media and shared an unseen video of the birthday boy from her toddler days. This isn’t all. She also penned a sweet note for her son which is all about a mother’s unconditional love.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a video capturing Taimur’s first steps. In the video, Taimur was dressed in a red and green jumpsuit and was trying to take his first steps while moving towards the camera. In the caption, Bebo called Taimur her sher and stated that there is no one like him. She wrote, “Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim. No one like you mera beta. #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger”.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post for Taimur here:

To note, this birthday might be a little different for Taimur as Kareena has been tested positive for COVID 19 and is currently in isolation. While the Laal Singh Chaddha actress has been taking all the necessary precautions, she misses being her kids. Taking to social media, Kareena wrote, “Covid I hate you…I miss my babies but …soon.. Will do this…”

