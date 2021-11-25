Kareena Kapoor Khan shares view on supportive husbands: It goes a long way

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the strongest couples in Bollywood. They have proved that age is just a number when it comes to true love. One needs to find love and a true partner who can make them feel important and lend support. Saif has always been very supportive of Kareena even when she was pregnant. The actress has appreciated that quality of him in many interviews and while talking to Tweak India, she shared her views on supportive fathers or husbands.

When asked what advice she would give new dads regarding supporting their wives, then Kareena said, “I think you know having supportive a father, supportive husband is so important in, I think ofocurse a marriage also, but even when you, for a person who’s just had a baby. Post-partum, it’s so important because you know your emotions are kind of like haywire, and everything is like all over the place. And if you have someone who just gives you loving look, somebody who’s always ready to hear you out, even for 5-10 minutes, I think that really helps you know a wife and mother. That’s, all they want, you know a loving look and just a pat on the back for just handling everything and putting things together. It goes a long way.”

Well, we do agree with her as pregnancy is surely a beautiful journey for a woman but it also comes with its problems. A woman goes through a lot not only physically but mentally too.

It is worth mentioning here that Kareena, this year, delivered her second son Jehangir who is equally popular among the masses. The family has recently returned from Pataudi Palace.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor shares how son Taimur Ali Khan fired at her when she asked him to chill out