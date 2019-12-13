Kareena Kapoor Khan & Sharmila Tagore ‘hope’ paps neglect Taimur if Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma have a kid

In a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan quizzed Sharmila Tagore on the constant media attention that her son Taimur Ali Khan is subjected to. The senior actress made a strong point about how the media can build someone and also dump one at the same time.

When it comes to naming on star kid in Bollywood who is the apple of paparazzi’s eye, Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s son Taimur’s name shines right at the top. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest star kids on the block whose photos start a frenzy on social media. However, time and again, his parents Kareena and Saif have spoken about the growing interference of media in their kid’s life and how it might affect him as he grows up. Often when Taimur steps out with his dad or mom, he gets caught in the frame by paps.

Speaking on this, Saif’s mother Sharmila Tagore opened up about the media attention on Taimur on Kareena’s chat show. The yesteryear star was quizzed by Bebo about the growing paparazzi culture and its influence on Taimur. Sharmila Tagore made an important point that since Taimur is really young right now, he might not get affected as of now. However, she mentioned that as Taimur grows up and reaches the age of 7 or 8, the media attention might get more troublesome. However, she mentioned that media is known for first building you up and then taking you down too.

She said, “Later on, when he is grown up enough to really access social media, he will be bombarded by so much information. But, I feel what the media does is it builds you up and then suddenly dumps you. Tomorrow, Virat Kohli and Anushka will have a child and Taimur might be neglected.” To this, Kareena added that she hopes this happens. Bebo and Sharmila Tagore said, “I hope so.”

Meanwhile, recently when Kareena and Saif headed to Ranthambore to celebrate Sharmila Tagore’s birthday, photos of Taimur and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu went viral. A particular photo of the entire family posing together with Taimur and Inaaya focusing on the cake has been going viral on social media. Meanwhile, Kareena, Saif and Taimur recently made their way back to Mumbai. Kareena has just concluded a portion of her shoot of ’s Laal Singh Chaddha. She also has Good Newwz starring , Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani coming out on December 27, 2019.

