Kareena Kapoor Khan shines like gold in new PICS with 'golden girl' Alia Bhatt; fans say 'Love the bond'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt added glamour to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding extravaganza in Jamnagar, Gujarat, alongside their families. The star-studded gala witnessed a cascade of celebrities, making it a three-day spectacle of joy and celebration. Capturing a moment of their bond, Kareena shared a delightful Instagram photo where she and Alia twin in stunning golden outfits.

Kareena Kapoor Khan drops pics with Alia Bhatt

Kareena Kapoor Khan hit up Instagram, treating fans to a bunch of pictures from the event. Among them was a striking shot with Alia Bhatt. The Bollywood beauties rocked the scene in gorgeous traditional golden outfits, striking a pose together. Kareena added a touch of flair to the post with the caption "Golden Girl(s)". A follower expressed admiration in the comments, saying "Lovely!! Love the bond between you and Alia".

Take a look:

About Anant-Radhika pre-wedding event

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant concluded their three-day pre-wedding bash with a grand event called Hastakhshar, attracting a huge gathering that included Bollywood and Hollywood stars.

On day two, the trio of Bollywood Khans, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan accompanied by Pan-India star Ram Charan, took center stage. They dazzled the audience with a spirited performance on the RRR song Naacho Naacho (Naatu Naatu). The Khans infused their signature style, incorporating iconic poses from their movies, making it a standout and enjoyable moment of the celebration.

Alia Bhatt on the work front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh, the movie, not only received critical acclaim but also achieved success at the box office. Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Jigra and Love and War

Speaking of Love and War, it is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, it's set to be a love triangle against a war backdrop, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. This marks Alia's second collaboration with Ranbir, Vicky Kaushal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Brahmastra Part 1, Raazi, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set for her role as a witty air hostess in the upcoming family comedy Crew, alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The recently revealed teaser showcases Kareena's glamorous charm, delivering humor with finesse. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this eagerly awaited movie is scheduled to hit theaters on March 29, 2024. Adding to the excitement, Kareena is set to feature in Rohit Shetty's cop universe film, Singham Again, joining a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and more.

