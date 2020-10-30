Kareena Kapoor Khan showers birthday love on ‘beautiful girl’ Ananya Panday; Shares a stunning monochrome pic

As Ananya Panday turns a year older today, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to wish the young starlet.

Ananya Panday has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, she is celebrating her 22nd birthday. The diva, who has been just three movies old in the industry, has successfully carved a niche for herself and enjoys a massive fan following around the world. So, on her special day, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was inundated with best wishes on social media. Amid this, several celebrities also showered birthday love on young starlet on her 22nd birthday.

Joining them, Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to social media to wish the birthday girl on her big day. The Begum of Pataudi shared a stunning monochrome picture of the Student of The Year 2 actress wherein she was posing in a black spaghetti top. Kareena captioned the image as, “Happy Birthday beautiful girl.” On the other hand, also shared a picture of Ananya wherein she was partying with her, Shanaya Kapoor and Amrita Arora. In the caption, she wrote “Happy bday my darling @ananyapanday” followed by hugging face emoticon.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora’s birthday wishes for Ananya Panday.

Talking about the work front, Ananya was last seen in Maqbool Khan directorial Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. The movie had released on OTT platform early this month and is expected to re-release on theatres as well. She will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming pan India project along with Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur. To note, this will be Ananya’s first project South superstar Vijay Deverakonda and we can’t wait to see this new jodi on the silver screen.

