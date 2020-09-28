Kareena Kapoor Khan showers birthday love on 'best bro' Ranbir Kapoor & 'best aunt' Rima Jain in a sweet post

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to dig out adorable photos of her aunt Rima Jain and cousin Ranbir Kapoor on their birthday. Along with it, Kareena penned a sweet birthday note for both of them and called them 'great minds.'

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone and speaking of this, today, and his aunt Rima Jain are celebrating their special day. While fans have been pouring in wishes for Ranbir on social media, the Kapoor family has been sending love to him as well as Rima Jain. Kareena Kapoor Khan joined the bandwagon and chose to wish her cousin brother Ranbir and aunt Rima in the most special way. She dug out old memories with the two and shared them on social media along with a heartfelt note for both of them on their birthdays.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a beautiful photo of her aunt Rima from her younger days and penned a sweet note for her. Along with it, for cousin Ranbir, Bebo dug out the sweetest childhood memory in which he along with Riddhima and Kareena can be seen playing at home as kids. Seeing the adorable childhood photo, fans of Ranbir and Kareena were left completely surprised. Along with this, her note dubbed both Ranbir and her aunt Rima as 'great minds' who shared their birthdays.

Kareena wrote, "Great minds, great people born on the same day...wah Happy Birthday Best Aunt and Best Bro." As soon as Kareena dropped endearing photos of Ranbir and aunt Rima, wishes started pouring in the comments. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was all hearts for the photo and the post.

Take a look at Kareena's wish for Ranbir Kapoor and aunt Rima:

Meanwhile, last evening, Riddhima too had penned sweet wishes for her baby brother Ranbir and aunt Rima on social media. Not just this, had shared photos with Rima Jain and sent birthday love to her. Fans of Ranbir have been wishing the actor on social media on his special day. The actor will be seen next in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Apart from this, he also has Brahmastra with and Luv Ranjan's next with .

Also Read|Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Galti Se Mistake to Ghagra, actor's top 5 dance tracks that are a massive hit

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×