Kareena Kapoor Khan showers birthday love on 'coolest & strongest’ mother in law Sharmila Tagore with rare PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to share a rare photo of Sharmila Tagore on her birthday. The Laal Singh Chaddha star showered love on her mum-in-law with a beautiful and rare photo.

Yesteryear female superstar of Bollywood, Sharmila Tagore has turned a year older today and on her special day, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared an endearing birthday wish for her mother-in-law on social media this morning and sent love to her. Kareena always has been in awe of her mom-in-law and many times has praised her in her interviews. On her special day, Bebo did not forget to send love to her in an endearing way.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a rare photo of her mother-in-law and yesteryear superstar Sharmila Tagore. In the rare photo, the senior star could be seen in her younger days. She is seen clad in a black outfit as she pensively sat and posed for a photo. With her impeccable style and perfect makeup, the senior star looked absolutely beautiful in the photo. Along with the stunning black and white photo, Kareena penned a note for her mom-in-law.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law." As soon as Kareena shared the photo, wishes started pouring in on social media.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's wish for her mother-in-law:

Meanwhile, Kareena recently returned from Palampur with and Taimur Ali Khan after spending time in the hills. The actress is expecting her second child with Saif and when the news broke, fans were left excited. Saif had even mentioned in a statement that the entire family is looking forward to a new addition to their family.

