Kareena Kapoor Khan showers birthday love on her stylist and fellow wine drinker with a beautiful pic

On her stylist birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans with a stylish pic of herself with the birthday girl. Take a look.

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut early this year, it has been an absolute delight for the fans. The Begum of Pataudi has been treating her fans with beautiful pictures of herself, her son Taimur Ali Khan and her loved ones. In fact, she made sure to keep the fans intrigued with her adorable posts during the lockdown. Besides, Kareena never leaves a chance to shower love on her loved ones with adorable posts on Instagram. And today was no different as she shared a beautiful post for her stylist Tanya Ghavri on Instagram on the occasion of her birthday.

The Jab We Met actress shared a picture of herself with the birthday girl wherein the ladies were seen posing for the camera with style. In the caption, Kareena mentioned how much she is missing being with her and enjoying their moments together. “Happy birthday to my stylist, friend, fellow wine drinker, pizza guffer and my travel room partner… Love you tons… Can’t wait for all this again” Kareena wrote along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wish for her stylist:

As of now, Kareena is enjoying her second pregnancy. Talking about the work front, the actress is working on starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which will mark her third collaboration with Mr Perfectionist after 3 Idiots and Talaash. On the other hand, Kareena will be seen in ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

