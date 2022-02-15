Kareena Kapoor Khan showers birthday love on Randhir Kapoor with throwback pic; Calls him ‘best man in world’

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is quite active on social media, is often seen penning sweet notes for her loved ones. In fact, the Begum of Pataudi has a knack for taking the social media by a storm as she shares beautiful throwback pics of her family and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. Needless to say, each post by Kareena manages to grab a lot of attention. So, as Randhir Kapoor turned a year older today, all eyes were on Kareena’s social media account for her heartfelt wish for her daddy dearest.

And standing true to everyone’s expectations, Bebo has been grabbing the eyeballs as she has shared a beautiful throwback pic of her parents. The monochromatic pic featured Babita resting her face on Randhir Kapoor’s shoulders and the actor was lost in deep thought. In the caption, Kareena called her father the best man in the world and the best nana to his grandchildren. He said, “Happy birthday to the best man in the world …papa..#My father#My Sweet Father. Best Nana to Samu, Kiu, Tim Tim and Jeh baba” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post for Randhir Kapoor:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan’s much talked about Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks in the lead. While Laal Singh Chaddha marks Aamir and Kareena’s third collaboration, the movie also stars Naga Chaitanya in the lead. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on April 14 this year.

