Kareena Kapoor Khan showers birthday love on Swara Bhasker; Says 'Stay well, stay fierce my veere'

It's raining birthday wishes for Bollywood's fiesty actress Swara Bhasker who has turned a year older today. The gorgeous and talented star has been getting love from fans, close friends and Bollywood colleagues. Speaking of this, her Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan has also gone ahead to pen a heartfelt note for Swara on social media. The gorgeous Laal Singh Chaddha star shared a beautiful photo of the birthday girl and wished her.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena wished her "veere" in an adorable way. She shared a monochrome photo of Swara and expressed her wish for her in this coming year. Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday Swaraaaajiii. Stay well stay fierce my veere. Love and respect always, Your Veere." Kareena and Swara shared screen space in Veere Di Wedding that released back in 2018. The film managed to leave an impact on everyone and the story of girl's friendship received love from all.

Earlier, Sonam, who had also starred in Veere Di Wedding, penned a lovely note for Swara on her birthday. Sonam had also shared photos from her wedding days to wish her co-actor on her birthday.

Meanwhile, Swara is in Goa to celebrate her birthday and for a shoot. The actress shared photos on her social media handle where she was seen enjoying herself at the beach. In a chat with Hindustan Times, Swara shared that she is happy to be working on her 32nd birthday and will be shooting on the day. Apart from Sonam, Kareena, Anubhav Sinha also showered love on the actress on Twitter.

