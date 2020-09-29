  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan showers love on 'beautiful' Inaaya on her birthday with a cute pic of her & Taimur reading

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to drop the cutest photo of niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her birthday. Along with Inaaya, the photo features Taimur Ali Khan and is bound to melt your heart.
30036 reads Mumbai Updated: September 29, 2020 12:06 pm
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali KhanKareena Kapoor Khan showers love on 'beautiful' Inaaya on her birthday with a cute pic of her & Taimur reading
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tuesday began with a beautiful birthday wish for Inaaya Naumi Kemmu from Kareena Kapoor Khan. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter, Inaaya turned 3 today and on her birthday, wishes have been pouring in from all family members. Kareena, who dotes on her niece, dropped an adorable photo of Inaaya with Taimur Ali Khan and wished her in the sweetest way possible. Often, Kareena shares adorable photos of Taimur and Inaaya on her Instagram handle and lights up the internet and today, she did the same. 

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a photo of Inaaya and Taimur sitting together in their room and reading story books. While Inaaya is seen reading a book, Taimur is seen peeking at his little cousin as he listens to her intently. Clad in a black and white dress with two cute ponytails, Inaaya looked adorable. The cute photo surely left the internet gushing over the two munchkins. With this, Kareena penned a sweet birthday wish for Inaaya and showered love on her on social media.

Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday our beautiful Innaya." Soon, fans started dropping sweet wishes for the little munchkin and well, they loved how the two cousins were spending time together. 

Take a look at Kareena's birthday wish for Inaaya:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday our beautiful Innaya

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Meanwhile, Inaaya has been spending time with her mom Soha Ali Khan and recently, her dad Kunal Kemmu also joined in at her shoot location. Soha even shared a reunion photo on social media and it left everyone gushing over the father-daughter duo. Soha too shared a photo with daughter Inaaya on her 3rd birthday along with a sweet birthday wish for her. The adorable photo of Inaaya with her parents Soha and Kunal Kemmu is bound to leave you in awe.

Also Read|Anushka Sharma cannot stop gushing over THIS adorable pic of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with Kunal Kemmu; Take a look

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Latest Videos
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her
Aishwarya Rai teaches little Aardhya Bachchan how to pray at Durga Puja
Everything Tara Sutaria does in a day
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional at the trailer launch; shares advice given by mom Sri Devi
Divya Khosla gracefully embraces her wardrobe malfunction at the LFW 2020
Kareena GLITTERS in an emerald green body sculpting gown at Lakme Fashion Week Summer 2020
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi spotted last night along with family at Anil Kapoor's residence
AbRam matching his tiny steps to the beats clearly shows he LOVES dancing. Here’s proof!
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day
Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Happy birthday Inni. God bless you

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement