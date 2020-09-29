Kareena Kapoor Khan showers love on 'beautiful' Inaaya on her birthday with a cute pic of her & Taimur reading

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to drop the cutest photo of niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her birthday. Along with Inaaya, the photo features Taimur Ali Khan and is bound to melt your heart.

Tuesday began with a beautiful birthday wish for Inaaya Naumi Kemmu from Kareena Kapoor Khan. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter, Inaaya turned 3 today and on her birthday, wishes have been pouring in from all family members. Kareena, who dotes on her niece, dropped an adorable photo of Inaaya with Taimur Ali Khan and wished her in the sweetest way possible. Often, Kareena shares adorable photos of Taimur and Inaaya on her Instagram handle and lights up the internet and today, she did the same.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a photo of Inaaya and Taimur sitting together in their room and reading story books. While Inaaya is seen reading a book, Taimur is seen peeking at his little cousin as he listens to her intently. Clad in a black and white dress with two cute ponytails, Inaaya looked adorable. The cute photo surely left the internet gushing over the two munchkins. With this, Kareena penned a sweet birthday wish for Inaaya and showered love on her on social media.

Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday our beautiful Innaya." Soon, fans started dropping sweet wishes for the little munchkin and well, they loved how the two cousins were spending time together.

Take a look at Kareena's birthday wish for Inaaya:

Meanwhile, Inaaya has been spending time with her mom Soha Ali Khan and recently, her dad Kunal Kemmu also joined in at her shoot location. Soha even shared a reunion photo on social media and it left everyone gushing over the father-daughter duo. Soha too shared a photo with daughter Inaaya on her 3rd birthday along with a sweet birthday wish for her. The adorable photo of Inaaya with her parents Soha and Kunal Kemmu is bound to leave you in awe.

