Kareena Kapoor Khan showers love on 'beautiful sister-in-law' Soha Ali Khan as she celebrates her birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share an unseen photo with birthday girl Soha Ali Khan which also featured their munchkins Taimur and Inaaya.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: October 4, 2020 11:54 am
Kareena Kapoor Khan Soha Ali Khan Taimur and Inaaya.Kareena Kapoor Khan showers love on 'beautiful sister-in-law' Soha Ali Khan as she celebrates her birthday.
Kareena Kapoor Khan showered love on sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan like confetti. Soha who completed another year round the sun and turns 42 today has been flooded with wishes on social media. One of them was from Kareena, who took to Instagram, to share an unseen photo with Soha which also featured their munchkins Taimur and Inaaya in frame. Wishing Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha, Kareena called her loving and warm.  

She wrote, "Witty, cool, intelligent, bright, funny, loving, warm, supportive, pillar of the family, Innaya's mom, Saifu and Saba's sister and my beautiful sister-in-law... Happy birthday you...We love you @sakpataudi..." Kareena's photos quickly raked in the likes and comments as Neha Dhupia commented, "Dedicating this day for the love of Sohe (sic)," along with a red heart emoji. 

Take a look:

Soha's husband and actor Kunal Kemmu also took to the gram and shared an adorable photo. He wrote, "To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn’t know I had The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the Dictionary when I’m out of words Happy Birthday my (red heart emoji)." 

Check it out:

Soha Ali Khan's birthday comes just days after Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 40th birthday. Soha showered equal amount of love on Bebo while wishing her. Soha had written, "Most women walk the walk, talk the talk and shop the look but you don’t have to do anything - you just are! Strong, empowered, free and full of love." 

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Soha Ali Khan: From doting mum to Inaaya's bestie, check out mother-daughter's unmissable pics 

Credits :Pinkvilla

