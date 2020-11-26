Kareena Kapoor Khan showers love on BFF Natasha on her birthday: There truly is no one like you

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for her best friend Natasha Poonawalla. The soon-to-be mom shared a perfect selfie with her BFF and sent her love on her birthday.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently spending time with hubby and son Taimur Ali Khan in Dharamshala. Amid this, the star is actively sharing glimpses from her trip to the hills on social media and leaving fans in awe. Not just this, amid her vacay, she is also ensuring to send out wishes to her close ones on their special day and speaking of this, Kareena wished her best friend Natasha Poonawalla on the occasion of her birthday today.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her best friend Natasha. The star, who often hangs out with her best friend, showered her with love and called her 'diamond' in her birthday note. Not just this, the soon-to-be mom also shared a perfect selfie with Natasha as she shared a heartfelt wish for her bestie on her Instagram handle. She even revealed her nickname in her note and it will surely impress you.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Shine on you crazy diamond... love you lots. Happy birthday Nat Poo... cause hey, there truly is no one like you @natasha.poonawalla." Not just this, Amrita Arora also sent a sweet birthday wish for Natasha on her Instagram story.

Take a look at Kareena's wish for her best friend:

Meanwhile, recently, Kareena shared the cutest photo of her cousin, Armaan Jain, with Taimur on the occasion of former's birthday. The gorgeous star is making the most of her time in the hills too with Saif and Taimur. Recently, she even shared glimpses of her pottery session with Taimur in Dharamkot and left fans in awe. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film will be released on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

