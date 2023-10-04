Kareena Kapoor Khan showers love on Soha Ali Khan on her birthday; drops PICS ft. Saif, Taimur and others

Soha Ali Khan is celebrating her 45th birthday today, and wishes for the Rang De Basanti actress have been pouring in on social media. Her sister Saba Pataudi has wished Soha by sharing some adorable pictures with her sister on Instagram. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan also showered birthday love on her sister-in-law and heaped praises on her. Bebo shared a montage of some lovely moments with Soha, and they also feature Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Sharmila Tagore, and others.

Here's how Kareena Kapoor Khan wished Soha Ali Khan on her 45th birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video montage on Instagram, which consisted of a number of pictures of the birthday girl. It begins with a monochromatic picture of Kareena and Soha posing with baby Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Up next, a group picture shows Soha posing with Kareena, Karisma, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Rima Jain, and others. The montage also features a major throwback picture of Soha Ali Khan from Saif and Kareena's wedding. Soha looks absolutely elegant as she walks ahead of her brother Saif. One of the throwback pictures shows Soha, Saif, and Saba posing with their parents Sharmila Tagore, and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Soha Ali Khan and Saif are seen posing with Inaaya, baby Jeh, and Taimur in one lovely picture. Meanwhile, another picture is from a vacation, in which Soha, Saif, Sharmila Tagore, and Bebo are seen posing together. One of the pictures also features Saif’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan with Soha.

Sharing the montage, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday to my fuss free, real, funny and reliable sister in law…love you loads…May all the vegan sugar free chocolate cakes of Bandra be in your fridge today…” Commenting on the post, Soha wrote, “thank you - love you!!”

Meanwhile, Saba Pataudi also shared a montage of pictures, and wished Soha. “To my BABY sister My little brat..I've loved you n protected you , always ...and forever will! U know I know your secrets ..and have your back! Proud of the way your live your life...bring up little innijaan and are there, when I need you too! Happy Birthday my darling sis! Love u! #happybirthday #october #celebration #sisterlove #alwaysandforever.”

Commenting on Saba’s post, Soha wrote, “Wow we really have known each other a long long time love you apa jaaaan.”

