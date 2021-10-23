Kareena Kapoor Khan showers love on sister in law Saba Ali Khan in THIS sweet photo; SEE

After sharing a sweet birthday post for BFF Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan also took a brief moment to shower love on her sister-in-law, Saba Ali Khan. It so happened that the latter on Saturday travelled down memory lane to share a series of stunning pictures from her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s birthday. In one photo, Saba can be seen sporting an infectious smile alongside Soha and Kareena.

Another photo only sees Kareena smiling alongside Saba. In the picture, the duo has embraced each other in a warm side hug as the camera captures them. While Kareena has donned a stunning floral kurta, on the other hand, Saba opted for a black attire featuring hues of purple. As soon as the photo caught Kareena’s attention, she quickly re-shared it on her profile with an adorable caption that reads, “Love You”.

Take a look at the photo here:

Prior to this, to celebrate her best friend Malaika Arora’s birthday, Kareena shared a sweet tribute to the former via social media. While posting a goofy photo of Malaika Arora, Kareena wrote, “O meri lolli lolli! To dancing nights and twinning tees forever. Happy Birthday.” The picture shared by her sees the Supermodel of the Year judge blooming like a sunflower in a yellow ensemble. Check it out below:

On the professional front, Kareena has Laal Singh Chadhha in the pipeline. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an upcoming comedy-drama flick starring Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan in the lead roles alongside her. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an autistic man, Laal Singh Chaddha. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is slated for a release during Christmas 2021 this year.

