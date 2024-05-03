Kareena Kapoor Khan showers praise on Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies; calls it 'gem'

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's backed project Laapataa Ladies is not only trending but has also garnered reactions and reviews from celebrities. The film has been making headlines since its recent OTT release. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared her praise for Laapataa Ladies, calling it a gem and showering the cast with compliments.

Kareena Kapoor Khan heaps praises on Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies

Today, May 3, 2024, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to his Instagram account to share a glowing review for the movie Laapataa Ladies. Sharing the poster of the comedy-drama on her stories and tagging the cast and crew of the movie, Kareena exclaimed, "what a gem...take a bow".

Check out her post here:

Varun Dhawan's heartfelt review for Laapataa Ladies

On April 30, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram stories and shared his review for the movie. The actor wrote, "JUST LOVED LAAPATAA LADIES @raodyness." He further commended the cast of the film, saying, "So well performed by each and every cast member loved everything about it @aafilms.official."

More About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies revolves around Deepak (Sparsh Shrivastava) and Phool (Nitanshi Goel) are recently married. The pair takes a crowded train to Mukhi, where Deepak and his family reside. When he arrives at the station late at night, Phool is mistakenly switched by another newlywed on the same train, owing to Deepak's failure to distinguish his wife, whose face is hidden behind a red veil.

Deepak returns home and discovers that the woman he has come with is not his wife, Phool, but rather a lady who identifies herself as 'Pushpa Rani' (Pratibha Ranta).

The cast of Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. Presented by Jio Studios, the film is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. It is available to watch on Netflix.

Aamir Khan on the work front

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively shared that Genelia Deshmukh has joined the cast as the lead heroine. The film is being directed by RS Prasanna and is expected to release on Christmas 2024.

Furthermore, Aamir will also be backing Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi, and more. The movie is slated to hit theaters on the Republic Day 2025.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front

In 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan made a splash in the mystery film Jaane Jaan, signaling her venture into online streaming platforms. Her crime thriller The Buckingham Murders earned acclaim at film festivals, building anticipation for its official release.

Kareena was recently seen as a witty air hostess in the family comedy Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The movie hit theaters on March 29, 2024, and opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Up next, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to feature in Rohit Shetty's cop universe film Singham Again, alongside a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and more. Recently, the makers unveiled Deepika Padukone's fiery cop look from the movie.

