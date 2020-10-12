Kareena Kapoor Khan shows us to how to style a comfy jeans with t shirt in a throwback PHOTO

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress us when it comes to her impeccable style sense. Meanwhile, check out a throwback picture of the actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true fashionista and multiple instances prove the same. There is not a single time when the actress has failed to impress us with her sartorial fashion choices and impeccable style sense. The gorgeous diva has been ruling the hearts of millions in Bollywood for two decades now. Her brilliant acting prowess is visible in the movies she has acted in till now as most of them have been declared hits at the box office.

As we speak of this, we have come across a throwback picture of Bebo that is worth a glimpse. The actress is posing in front of a picturesque location but it’s her outfit that manages to grab all our attention. The Laa Singh Chaddha star is wearing a basic red t-shirt teamed up with a pair of comfy blue jeans. She also wears a pair of white shoes to match her outfit while carrying a black-coloured Handbag with style!

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was earlier seen in the movie Angrezi Medium co-starring the late Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. The actress will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring . There are reports that she will feature alongside in the sequel of Veere Di Wedding. Now, another piece of good news is that Bebo is all set to embrace motherhood again. Pictures of the actress flaunting her baby bump have already gone viral on social media.

Credits :Instagram

