Kareena Kapoor Khan: Size 0 to Size 16, I've thoroughly enjoyed every phase of my life

Kareena Kapoor Khan: the name itself screams glamour, doesn’t it? Well, she’s undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi film industry. In her over two-decades-long career in Bollywood, she has delivered several memorable performances on the silver screen. Be it the iconic ‘Poo’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, or the lively ‘Geet’ from Jab We Met. Apart from her acting, Kareena has also earned an army of fans for her confident and carefree personality. In her latest Instagram post, she gives fans a glimpse of the same, as she mentions that the fluctuations in her weight has never stopped her from enjoying life.

Some time back, Kareena took to her official Instagram handle, and wrote, “Whether a messy hair day or a glammed up outing, or going from size 0 to size 16, I have thoroughly lived and enjoyed every phase of my life.” She further added, “During my pregnancy, I gained 25 kgs, but I never allowed that to interfere with doing the things I love.”

As we all know, in the earlier years of her career, Kareena’s appearances in films led to ‘size 0’ being a sought-after trend. But the actress equally rocked it, when she naturally gained weight during both her pregnancies. The diva not only walked the ramp, flaunting her baby bump, but she also appeared on television, on the popular chat show, Koffee with Karan. During her second pregnancy in 2020, she also documented her journey on social media, as she often posts pictures and videos of that time. Last year, Kareena also became a published author, as she wrote her first book, ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: The ultimate manual for moms-to-be’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which is slated to release theatrically on the 11th of August, 2022. The actress shot for the film while she was pregnant with her younger son Jeh in 2020.