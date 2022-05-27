Kareena Kapoor Khan SLAMS trolls targetting BFF Amrita Arora for age & weight, supports her 'lovely Amu'

Amrita Arora, who is quite active on social media, made the headlines after she was trolled for her age and weight. To note, this happened after her pics from Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash surfaced on the internet wherein she was posing with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora. As Amrita came across several mean comments, the actress had called out the trolls. And now, her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan has come out in Amrita’s support and slammed trolls for targeting the Kitne Door Kitne Paas actress.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a post while hitting out at the trolls. Highlighting a mean comment about Amrita, the post was captioned as, “I keep seeing this on comments! If n when I bother to check, unless it’s the one that comes up on top! So…. buddhi is meant to be an insult?? Coz for me it’s just a word… a word that means old? Yes we are older… n wiser… but you, are nameless, faceless, ageless? And so are your folks?” Kareena captioned it as, "Way to go Amuuu". In another post, Kareena shared Amrita’s post hitting out at trolls for fat-shaming her. Amrita wrote, “Got a lot of hate on my weight gain! I own it…. I love it… my weight my problem! Since when has everything become everyone’s issue! Ohhh ya since social media gives…. I give zero f’sssss….So please go on n I’ll name n shame! Ha!”. Re-sharing the post, Kareena sent love to her BFF. She wrote, “My lovely AMU” along with a heart emoticon.

Earlier, Malaika Arora had also come out in support of her sister Amrita and had re-shared her post. In the caption, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress wrote, “You say it sis…. You are beautiful just the way you are…. N guys it’s so damn uncool to fat shame anyone…. Tch tch”. Well, Amrita’s BFFs have certainly got her back, isn’t it?

