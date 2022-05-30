Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan teach us how to keep it comfy yet stylish, get papped in the city; PHOTOS

It is always a good day for paps when they spot Kareena Kapoor Khan outside their house. The actress made it to the headlines yesterday after the trailer of her film Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan was released yesterday. The trailer was loved by all the fans and love has been pouring over it on social media. Well, Monday morning started on a beautiful note as Bebo was spotted in the city in super comfy and casual attire. She looked beautiful in shorts and an oversized shirt. Even Saif Ali Khan was spotted in a casual attire at his shooting sets.

In the pictures and videos, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan step out of her building in the comfiest clothes. She wore grey shorts and paired them with light blue and white striped oversized shirt. This indeed made for perfect summer attire. She tied her hair in a bun, wore black coloured sunglasses and held her mug in one hand. Saif Ali Khan on the other hand too was spotted in a casual avatar at his shooting location. He wore an orange tee that he paired with dar blue tracks.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s pictures & videos

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next, where she will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. She will also be seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The trailer of which was released yesterday at the IPL closing ceremony.

Saif Ali Khan has exciting projects in his kitty too. He has Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Sunny Singh. He also will be seen in the official Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan twin in a sporty look as they go out and about on Sunday