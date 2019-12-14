Kareena Kapoor Khan slays in a basic black tee and ripped jeans & proves she’s a born fashionista; See PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan never ceases to amaze everyone with her style. Her latest look is a proof that she can slay almost every attire. Check it out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the popular divas in Bollywood. The star of the upcoming film Good Newwz is known for her stellar performances and her iconic fashion looks. Whatever Kareena dons, she manages to leave everyone in awe of it. A style icon for the youth, the Good Newwz star has made gym look and airport-style fashionable. This morning itself, Bebo set the social media on fire when she showed up to the airport in a pair of cool pajamas and a pullover and showed us how to rock a comfy look.

Now, as Kareena dolled up for an event in Bengaluru, she managed to make heads turn and proved that she is a born fashionista. In the photos going viral on social media, Kareena is seen sporting a black tee with a ‘Guns N Roses’ graphic with a ripped pair of basic blue jeans. Bebo rounded off her chic look with white sneakers. Her make up was natural and her new haircut made her look gorgeous. To add more oomph to her chic yet trendy look, Kareena wore hoop earrings and managed to impress everyone.

The diva got ready for the event and posed for photos. While Kareena looked absolutely gorgeous in her chic and stylish look, it was her million dollar smile that once couldn’t take their eyes off from.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen in , Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz. In the film, Kareena will be reuniting on screen with Akshay after a long time. Recently, Kareena, Akshay, Diljit and Kiara shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show and photos of the same went viral on social media. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by . It is slated to hit the screens on December 27, 2019.

