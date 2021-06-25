  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan slays in casuals for Karisma Kapoor's birthday bash; See Pics

As Karisma Kapoor turns a year older, her family is making sure to make the day special for the actress.
13787 reads Mumbai
It is Karisma Kapoor’s 47th birthday today and the actress has rung in her special day with her family. While it all started with a midnight celebration at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence which also included Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Amrita Arora, Kunal Kapoor etc, the Zubeidaa actress will be having yet another birthday bash at aunt Rima Jain’s residence tonight. Interestingly, this bash will be attended by Karisma’s loved ones including sister Kareena, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra etc.

Recently, Bebo was papped arriving at Rima Jain’s place for Karishma’s birthday bash and the Laal Singh Chaddha actress had opted for a casual avatar. In the pics, Kareena was seen wearing a peach coloured t-shirt and blue denims. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers, orange coloured handbag and kept her tresses open. The Pataudi Begum made sure to wave at the paps as she posed near her car. Rima Jain’s son Armaan Jain was also papped arriving for the bash with his wife Anissa Malhotra. On the other hand, birthday girl, Karisma looked stunning in her purple outfit as she was clicked waving at the paps from the balcony.

Check out the pics here:

Earlier, Kareena had also shared a heartwarming wish for Karishma on social media. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family... Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together. I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo.”

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor shares a family pic from Karisma’s birthday celebration & it’s all about love & happy faces

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 2 hours ago

slays! she is just trying to hide her fat with the bag!

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Lol no he doesn’t slay

