Kareena Kapoor Khan slays in denim on denim attire, Malaika Arora gives chic vibes in ripped jeans; PHOTOS

It is always a visual treat for fans whenever Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out of her house. Well these days, Bebo seems to be busy with some work commitments which makes her step out of her house every morning. Today, for the third time in a row the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress was snapped by the paparazzi and looked classy in a denim on denim attire. On the other hand, her BFF Malaika Arora was also spotted stepping out of her house giving chic vibes in a ripped baggy denim and spaghetti strap tee.

In the pictures, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan slaying in a denim on denim attire. She wore a denim shirt and paired it with a darker shade of blue denim which was of the boyfriend fit. She tied her hair in a bun and completed her look with animal print footwear. As always she wore her black sunglasses and held a coffee mug in her hand. Malaika Arora on the other hand looked hot in her baggy blue denim that was ripped from the knee. She paired it with an orange coloured spaghetti top. Malaika left her hair open and wore a cap and also completed her look with white sports shoes.

Check out Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pictures:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan grabbed all eyeballs as the trailer of her film Laal Singh Chaddha was released. This film will also feature Aamir Khan in the lead alongside Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film is scheduled for release on 11 August 2022. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

Next, she will make her production debut in an as-yet-untitled thriller, in which she will also star. Touted to be a thriller film. It is said to be inspired by a real-life incident in the UK and will be helmed by Hansal Mehta.

