Kareena Kapoor Khan slays a kaftan as she soaks up some sunlight amidst a lazy weekend; See PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she shows off a new kaftan. Check out her latest Instagram post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan surely knows how to slay it with perfection and multiple instances prove the same. The actress has been ruling the hearts of the audience for two decades and continues to be one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. Apart from her acting skills, Bebo is also known for her impeccable style sense. Fans of the actress rejoiced when she joined Instagram a few months back. She has been treating them with multiple posts since then.

As we speak of this, the actress has once again shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are hard to miss. Kareena has a liking towards kaftans and she proves it again with her new post. She is wearing a printed pink and white printed kaftan as can be seen in the pictures. The actress goes completely sans makeup here and ties up her hair into a messy bun. She writes in her caption, “Up to some shade-y business…”

Check out her Instagram post below:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s movie Angrezi Medium co-starring late Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, and others. She will be collaborating with for Laal Singh Chaddha that happens to be a remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Bebo will be reportedly teaming up with once again for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding.

