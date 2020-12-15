Kareena Kapoor Khan snaps Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur in one frame and its all things happy

Kareena Kapoor delighted her fans as she snapped husband Saif Ali Khan and his sons Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan in a happy and adorable picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been delighting millions of her fans and followers on Instagram lately with some unseen photos. On Monday, Bebo gave us a glimpse of her growing baby bump and on Tuesday she has shared yet another special photo. The actress shared a happy moment as she snapped husband and his sons and Taimur Ali Khan. The trio can be seen flashing their widest smiles for the camera.

The photo was not from an event or some big occasion, but just a simple picture clicked at home presumably in the kitchen. In the photo, Saif is flanked by Ibrahim and Taimur on either side as they strike an adorable pose for the camera. Sharing the photo, Kareena captioned it, "Favourite boys! #FatherAndSons."

For the unversed, Ibrahim is Saif and ex-wife Amrita Singh's son. The actor is now expecting his second child with Kareena and the couple are likely due in March 2021.

Take a look at the picture perfect snap by Kareena:

Despite being pregnant, Kareena has been working and going about her commercial shoots. She wrapped Laal Singh Chadha in August and recently accompanied Saif for almost 20 days in North India with Taimur as he completed the shoot of his next film - a horror comedy with and .

With Kareena and Saif both in Mumbai, the couple have been snapped on several occasions in the city and were recently seen heading out for a doctor's visit.

