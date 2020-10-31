Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan drop a glimpse of Taimur, Inaaya's Halloween celebrations & it's too cute

Halloween 2020 is here and Bollywood's cutest munchkins, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are in for some fun. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan recently shared a sneak peek of the fun that Inaaya and Taimur were gearing up for.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan never miss chronicling special moments from their children Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's lives. Often, the gorgeous mummies drop cute glimpses of Inaaya and Taimur on social media and leave the internet in awe. And now, as Halloween 2020 is here, Kareena and Soha shared a sneak peek of how Taimur and Inaaya were gearing up to celebrate the spooky evening in a cute and fun manner at their home.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a glimpse of spooky yet adorable balloons that were for Taimur. From cute and funny ghost face balloons to adorable decorations, seems like little Tim is in for a fun and spooky Halloween. On the other hand, Soha too shared a cute glimpse of her little cutie Inaaya making her own Halloween decorations at home. Inaaya loves to paint and indulge in art therapy and often, Soha shares photos of her paintings on social media.

Now, ahead of Halloween, Soha shared a cute photo of Inaaya sitting on her floor mat and creating DIY spooky decorations for Halloween. Well, now that we've seen the decorations of Halloween for Taimur and Inaaya, we cannot wait see their cute costumes for the same as they go 'trick or treat.'

Take a look at Kareena and Soha's photos of Inaaya and Taimur's Halloween celebrations:

Meanwhile, currently, Kareena is spending time at home with family and gearing up to embrace motherhood again. The gorgeous star had announced a while back that she and Saif are expecting an addition to their family. Since then, often Kareena shares glimpses of spending time with Saif and Taimur on social media. On the other hand, Soha too has been making the most of her time with Inaaya at home and a few weeks back, she shared cute photos of her little girl's birthday celebrations.

