Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan & Farah Khan pose for a PHOTO together at Karan Johar's kid's birthday bash

Soha Ali Khan has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen posing together with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Farah Khan. The three of them had attended the birthday bash of Karan Johar's kids.

’s twins Yash and Roohi turned 3 yesterday and on the special occasion, the ace filmmaker hosted a lavish party which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Apart from the well – known B – town celebs, some of their kids were also spotted at the grand celebrations the pictures of which have now been doing rounds all over social media. Well, it must be admitted here that the doting father has left no stone unturned in fulfilling the wishes of his children.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Farah Khan Kunder were among others who graced the birthday celebrations along with their children. Recently, Soha has shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen striking a pose with Kareena and Farah. Kareena looked chic in black knot front top and matching denims while Soha looked no less in a pink dress embellished with a belt. Farah, on the other hand, wore a black outfit with polka dots all over it.

Check out the picture below:

Bollywood celebs are known for organizing lavish parties from time to time and Karan Johar’s party yesterday was no less! The filmmaker welcomed his kids on February 7, 2017 through surrogacy. Just like Roohi and Yash’s birthday, a few months back, Kareena and ’s son Taimur’s birthday was also celebrated with great pomp and show the pictures of which became viral on social media too. Talking about Kareena, she has some interesting projects coming up this year including Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht.

Credits :Instagram

