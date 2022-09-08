Kareena Kapoor Khan, son Jeh celebrate Ganeshotsav with ‘parivaar’ in traditional attires; SEE PICS
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Jehangir Ali Khan celebrate Ganeshotsav with zest and fervour. However, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were missing in the frame.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who inspires her fans with her on-point fashion statements, dropped stunning pictures of herself on Wednesday along with her family---all donning traditional attires. Guess who stole the limelight? It was none other than the junior most Khan of the family, Jehangir Ali Khan who looked cute as ever. All of them chose to wear traditional as a part of Ganeshotsav celebrations.
Kareena Kapoor posed with her son Jeh (who can be seen eating a sweet) for the camera, while in the background, we can see a beautifully decorated temple of Lord Ganesha. In the next image, Jeh can be seen picking up fruits from the plate while Kareena adorably looks at him. Sharing the post, she dropped orange heart.
Soon after Kareena Kapoor shared the post, her sister-in-law and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, "Happy #ganeshchaturthi bhabs (heart emoticon) and to the family. Jeh's mischief expression in the family pic is Adorable! Love it! Mahsha'Allah...."
Kareena Kapoor Khan also dropped a family picture in her Instagram story that was initially posted by her sister Karisma Kapoor earlier in the day. Here, she captioned the story by saying, “Mera Parivaar”.
In frame, we can see Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, her son Jehangirr Ali Khan, Aadar Jain, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. However, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan were missing from the frame.
Coming back to Kareena Kapoor, a few days ago, she returned from the Pataudi Palace after spending quality time with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons - Taimur and Jeh.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, which will be based on the Japanese book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. This marks her debut on the OTT platform. Apart from this, she will make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's thriller project. Kareena will also collaborate with Rhea Kapoor again.
Speaking about Saif Ali Khan, the actor will be seen in Pushkar Gayatri's Vikram Vedha opposite Hrithik Roshan. He will also be playing a major role in Om Raut's Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon.
