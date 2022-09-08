Kareena Kapoor Khan, son Jeh celebrate Ganeshotsav with ‘parivaar’ in traditional attires; SEE PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who inspires her fans with her on-point fashion statements, dropped stunning pictures of herself on Wednesday along with her family---all donning traditional attires. Guess who stole the limelight? It was none other than the junior most Khan of the family, Jehangir Ali Khan who looked cute as ever. All of them chose to wear traditional as a part of Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Kareena Kapoor posed with her son Jeh (who can be seen eating a sweet) for the camera, while in the background, we can see a beautifully decorated temple of Lord Ganesha. In the next image, Jeh can be seen picking up fruits from the plate while Kareena adorably looks at him. Sharing the post, she dropped orange heart.