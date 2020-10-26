Kareena Kapoor Khan & Sonam Kapoor goofing around in a throwback VIDEO is every BFF ever

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor collaborated earlier for the movie Veere Di Wedding. Meanwhile, check out a rare throwback video of the two actresses.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and share a great camaraderie and multiple instances prove the same. The two of them featured together for the first time in the 2018 movie Veere Di Wedding. Interestingly, they happen to be ‘Veeres’ in real life too! When one talks about celebs sharing a good bond of friendship in B-town, among the first names that strike anyone’s minds are Bebo and Sonam. Reports suggest that they will collaborate again for Veere Di Wedding’s sequel.

Meanwhile, we have chanced upon a rare throwback video of Kareena and Sonam that is worth a glimpse. The two actresses are joined by Shikha Talsania in the same who also featured alongside them in the aforementioned movie. They are having a discussion where Sonam says that she shouldn’t have calories when being asked about dessert. Bebo is quick to reply to this who then states that the former shouldn’t have dessert as she had ‘Pringles.’ This leaves everyone else in splits while Sonam calls Kareena ‘mean.’

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor last featured in the movie The Zoya Factor co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. As mentioned above, she is likely to feature in Veere Di Wedding 2 soon. Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress has collaborated with for her next project which is Laal Singh Chaddha. She has recently wrapped up her portion of the movie’s shoot and returned to Mumbai. For the unversed, Bebo is all set to welcome her second child with .

