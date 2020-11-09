Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor & others chilling in a throwback PIC make fans eager for Veere Di Wedding 2

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker were last seen together in Veere Di Wedding. Meanwhile, check out a throwback picture of the actresses.

There are times when Bollywood celebs come together for parties and other events. The paparazzi often get a glimpse of the stars painting the town red. However, this hasn’t been the case for the past few months owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Social distancing, lockdown, and quarantine are the ‘new normal’ in current times and everyone has been adhering to the same. But with the beginning of the unlock phase, celebs do get spotted one day or the other.

Whenever we talk about BFFs, a movie that definitely comes across our minds is Veere Di Wedding. We have chanced upon a throwback picture of the star cast of this movie that is unmissable. Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Shikha Talsania, and Swara Bhasker are all smiles as they pose for the picture. Bebo’s ex-manager Poonam Damania can also be seen along with the rest of the girls. Given that a sequel of the movie is reportedly also underway, this picture surely makes us root for the same.

Check out the picture below:

Veere Di Wedding released back in 2018 and received a tremendous response from the audience. Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring . It is a remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor last featured in the movie The Zoya Factor. Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker will next be seen in the movie Sheer Qorma.

