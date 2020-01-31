Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara's Veere Di Wedding all set for a sequel; CONFIRMS Rhea Kapoor 

After Kareena Kapoor Khan, producer Rhea Kapoor confirms the sequel of Veere Di Wedding also starring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

The 2018 movie Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania was loved and appreciated by all. The movie was directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. It received three Nominations at 64th Filmfare Awards including Best Supporting Actress for Shikha and Swara. After receiving a great response from the viewers, the makers had decided to come up with a sequel of the movie. While Rhea and Ekta Kapoor had maintained a stoic silence on the sequel, Kareena had confirmed the same to Pinkvilla.

Kareena said, "Well, I think she is planning it. We are all super excited because part one was amazing. Both Rhea and Sonam are fantastic and I love working with them." And today, Rhea Kapoor has also given a confirmation on this and we just can't keep calm. Rhea Kapoor had started 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram story. On of the fan asked the producer and designer about the sequel of Veere Di Wedding. On this, Rhea said, "I think its gonna happen actually. It might happen sooner than I thought it would happen. But things look good. I am excited."

Sonam shared this video on her Instagram story too. Now that would be some great news for Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha's fans but we are yet not sure about the cast.

Veere Di Wedding revolved around four best friends - Kalindi (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Avni (Sonam Kapoor), Sakshi (Swara Bhaskar), and Meera (Shikha Talsania) who are on their way to find true love and discover that friendship this strong has its consequences.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan confirms Veere Di Wedding 2, says it's 'being planned'

Credits :Instagram

Read More