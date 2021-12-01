Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor welcome December with Christmas cheer; See how

We're now officially in the last month of 2021 and well, December has been welcomed by one and all in the nation. Every year, December brings with it the cheer of Christmas and well, even our BTown stars love it. Speaking of this, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor have shared posts and hinted that they have Christmas on their mind as December has begun. While the two are in different places, it seems that the two friends are excited about Christmas.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena proved that she have Christmas on her mind as she wondered why it was Raining in Mumbai in December. The Laal Singh Chaddha star shared a glimpse of Mumbai rain in December and questioned if it was actually looking like Christmas. Kareena added a sticker, 'It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas'. But, captioned it as, "Not!!! Really?", as she wondered about the December rain. On the other hand, Sonam was seen decorating her Christmas tree and she shared a glimpse of it on her handle. The Neerja star looked excited as she decked up her tree in her Notting Hill, London home.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena recently shared fun-filled photos of Taimur Ali Khan's playdate with his friend Laksshya Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor's son. Even Kareena and Tusshar posed together in the photos as their kids hung out together in the city. The photos went viral on social media.

On the other hand, Sonam is currently spending time in London with hubby Anand Ahuja. On the work front, she will be seen in Shome Makhija's film, Blind.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Jeh’s meal times the messiest thing; Reveals what makes her the ‘most fabulous mom’