Kareena Kapoor Khan spends quality time with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, trio snapped in city; PHOTOS

All eyes have been on Kareena Kapoor Khan since her much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha hit the theatres on August 11. This film stars Aamir Khan in the titular role and has become the talk of the town for a lot of reasons. Well, fans have been loving the film and social media is filled with netizens lauding the actors and the film. Amidst all this, Bebo seems to be spending some quality time with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur Ali Khan. These three were spotted in the city today.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan spotted

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked super stylish in denim on denim attire. She chose to wear comfy clothes as always. She wore a light blue baggy denim shirt which she paired over a slightly dark blue baggy denim. The actress tied her hair, wore black sunglasses, carried a black sling bag and completed her look with blue footwear. Bebo held her son Taimur Ali Khan’s hands and made cute expressions. He wore a grey t-shirt and paired it with olive green pants and white shoes. Saif Ali Khan on the other hand looked dapper in a blue shirt and white shorts.

Check out the pictures:

Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. This film marks the Bollywood debut of Naga and everyone has been praising his performance. Shah Rukh Khan is also doing a cameo in the film and according to fans, this is one of the biggest highlights of the film. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Kareena's film Laal Singh Chaddha has just hit the theatres. Next, she will feature in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which is slated to release on Netflix. The movie is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion Of Suspect X. Besides this, Kareena will make her debut in production with filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming thriller project, which is said to be inspired by a real-life incident in the UK. Soon, she will also work on a movie with Rhea Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan’s work front

Saif Ali Khan has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty. He has a Hindi adaptation of Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan. He also will be seen in the Pan-India film Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Sunny Singh.

