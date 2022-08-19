Kareena Kapoor Khan spends quality time with Saif Ali Khan, Randhir & Babita; Calls them 'loves of her life'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which starred Aamir Khan in the lead alongside Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the pivotal role which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name and is directed by Advait Chandan. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The film was released in the cinemas on August 11th.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is an active social media user often shares pictures with her family on her Instagram handle. Speaking of which, today, the Veere Di Wedding actress shared a picture with her husband Saif Ali Khan as they spent quality time with her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena captioned it: "The loves of my life," along with a heart emoji. In the picture, Kareena is seen sitting next to her dad while Saif is seated next to Babita.

Check out Kareena, Saif, Babita and Randhir's PIC:

Recently, Saif celebrated his birthday and Kareena penned a sweet birthday wish for her husband on social media. She wrote: "Happy Birthday to the best man in the world. You make this crazy ride crazier and God I wouldn’t want it any other way… These pictures are proof. I love you my Jaan and I have to say your pout is way better than mine… What say guys? #BirthdayBoy #MySaifu."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, which will be based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X. This marks her debut on the OTT platform. Apart from this, she will make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's thriller project. While Kareena will also collaborate with Rhea Kapoor again.

