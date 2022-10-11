Kareena Kapoor Khan spends time in London with 'women she loves' Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy shooting for her next film which is being helmed by Hansal Mehta. She recently jetted off to London with her son Jeh Ali Khan. Amid her shooting schedules, the actress was seen having a gala time with her girl gang. Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are also in London currently as the former is busy shooting for his film with Bhumi Pednekar. Kareena and Malaika were seen enjoying a day out with their friend Natasha Poonawalla. Girls Like to Swing

Recently, Natasha took to Instagram and offered a glimpse of her outing with the girls. Bebo, Malaika and Natasha looked all things stylish like always. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress was seen sporting a white and blue winter jacket with denim jeans and paired it up with boots, a cool sling and sunnies. Malaika opted for an all-white look styled with a jacket. Natasha, on the other hand, wore a checkered outfit with a winter coat. She shared the picture with fans and wrote, "Sundays done right… girlfriends and my babies! Missed my @therealkarismakapoor and @amuaroraofficial." The girls took over the streets of London in style! Have a look:



Soon after Natasha shared the picture, Amrita Arora commented, "Miss you’ll." Even their fans were all hearts as they were seen dropping lovely comments on the post. Bebo also reshared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Women I love." Have a look: