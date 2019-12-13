Kareena Kapoor Khan spills some beans about Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash; Read On

Kareena Kapoor Khan said that Taimur will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one.

Taimur Ali Khan, son of and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be turning a year older on 20th December 2019. Being a famous kid and already having garnered massive fans, everyone is eager to know how would this little munchkin celebrate his birthday. Mommy Kareena Kapoor has revealed some details about Taimur's birthday to TOI. She said that they all are going to be in Mumbai. Bebo will be promoting Good Newwz and Saif is here itself. They will be spending time with the family.

She further said that Taimur will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. Bebo jokingly said that he is a Kapoor. She added, "He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’. I said, ‘Why two?’, he is like ‘Two!’" It looks like there is going to be a royal birthday bash for Tim Tim. It will be interesting to know what gifts does the little munchkin gets for his birthday.

Talking about Good Newwz, the movie also stars , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is slated to hit the screens on December 27 this year. The story revolves around two couples with the same surname. Coincidentally, both the pairs attempt to conceive a child through IVF but confusion strikes when the sperms of the two men get exchanged in the lab. The movie is produced by , Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

