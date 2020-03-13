Kareena Kapoor Khan spreads awareness about Coronavirus and urges people to imbibe news from the right source

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kareena Kapoor Khan does her bit to spread awareness about Coronavirus and urges people not to cause panic.

While Coronavirus outbreak has raised concerns across the globe, many people are found forwarding news that turns out to be fake information. The dreadful Coronavirus has led to a situation of panic in the entire world that is resulting in unfiltered content being exchanged over mobile phones and the internet. Many B-Town celebrities are taking an initiative to spread awareness on Covid-19. , , , Anil Kapoor, , and others have done their bit and now Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared an important message about the same for people.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle a while ago and shared a story spreading awareness about Coronavirus. She also wrote about how panicking and sharing unverified news is resulting in more havoc. Bebo urged people to stay safe and imbibe news from the right source. She asked netizens to filter what they share so as to avoid creating panic around. "There is so much of new information coming out every minute and it's scary for everyone but we need to filter information from the right source", Kareena wrote.

Check out her message:

"Don't panic and more importantly don't cause more panic. Your actions affect those around you. Efforts are being made all over the world and we must all do our part, however small. Stay Safe, Love you all", she further added. Kareena Kapoor Khan's film Angrezi Medium where she plays an extended cameo role hit the screens today on March 13, 2020. The Coronavirus outbreak concerns have taken a toll on the Box Office numbers of the Irrfan and Radhika Madan starrer. A day before the film's release, the Government of Delhi imposed shutting down of cinema halls in the capital city till March 31st as a preventive measure against Coronavirus.

Credits :Instagram

Read More