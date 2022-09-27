Kareena Kapoor Khan starts prep for Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller; Shooting to begin in October
Kareena Kapoor Khan is teaming up with Hansal Mehta for a crime thriller, which will go on floors in London, in October
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of those rare Bollywood actresses who enjoy unparalleled stardom in every phase of their career in the last two decades. The supremely talented actress recently earned excellent reviews for her performance in Laal Singh Chaddha, the official adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is planning to be choosy in her career, has a very exciting line-up of projects including the untitled film based on The Devotion of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller.
According to the latest reports published by Times Of India, Bebo has started preparing for her role in the Hansal Mehta directorial. The reports suggest that Kareena Kapoor Khan is now busy with the reading sessions for the film, which is expected to start rolling in October. The movie, which revolves around a murder mystery, will be majorly shot in London. Kareena Kapoor Khan is playing the central character in the untitled film, which will not have a male lead.
Interestingly, the actress is playing the role of a detective in the film, which reportedly features in a bold, never-seen-before avatar. The reports by Times Of India also suggest that the Hansal Mehta directorial has a fantastic script, and it is going to be a totally new experience for the Hindi cinema audience. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also making her production debut with the untitled film. The actress will co-produce the project under her new banner, alongside director Hansal Mehta. Ekta Kapoor.
Coming to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s career, her performance as Rupa, who carries the baggage of a troubled childhood in Laal Singh Chaddha, has been considered one of the finest in her career, so far. The actress is making her digital debut with her next outing, the Indian adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, which is slated to be released on Netflix. The Sujoy Gosh directorial also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma in pivotal roles.
