Kareena Kapoor Khan starts prep for Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller; Shooting to begin in October

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of those rare Bollywood actresses who enjoy unparalleled stardom in every phase of their career in the last two decades. The supremely talented actress recently earned excellent reviews for her performance in Laal Singh Chaddha, the official adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is planning to be choosy in her career, has a very exciting line-up of projects including the untitled film based on The Devotion of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller.

According to the latest reports published by Times Of India, Bebo has started preparing for her role in the Hansal Mehta directorial. The reports suggest that Kareena Kapoor Khan is now busy with the reading sessions for the film, which is expected to start rolling in October. The movie, which revolves around a murder mystery, will be majorly shot in London. Kareena Kapoor Khan is playing the central character in the untitled film, which will not have a male lead.