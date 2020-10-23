Kareena Kapoor Khan states she did not get a 'filmy' response from Saif Ali Khan regarding her 2nd pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome their second child. Meanwhile, Bebo has recently opened up on the latter's reaction upon hearing the good news.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and tied the knot in 2012 and have been shelling out major relationship goals for all others out there in the past eight years. The good news is that the couple is all set to embrace parenthood for the second consecutive time. Bebo and Saif became the doting parents to Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and now will welcome another child. Recently, the actress has revealed as to how Saif reacted to the news of her pregnancy.

The gorgeous diva has stated that she did not get any ‘filmy’ reaction for the same. Speaking about the same to Zoom, she says that there is nothing in her house which is filmy. Talking about her husband Saif, the actress states that he is very normal and relaxed. Kareena further says, “Of course, he is always happy to hear it. So like I said, it wasn’t planned but it was something we really wanted to celebrate and we are really enjoying it together.”

Meanwhile, the power couple announced Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pregnancy in August by issuing a statement. The actress recently returned to Mumbai after having completed the shooting schedule of her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. She has been paired up opposite in the same. It happens to be a remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The much-anticipated movie was originally slated to be released on the occasion of Christmas this year but that got delayed owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

Credits :Zoom

