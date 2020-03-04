Kareena Kapoor Khan on staying away from the rat race; I don’t need to work constantly to feel like a star

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress who remains detached from the rat race. She believes that she doesn't need to keep working constantly to feel like a star. Bebo chooses to spend time with her son Taimur over going all out and about for film promotions and feels it is okay to do so.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the quirkiest actress in B-Town. Besides her acting, she is also known for her candid bearing and her over the top good looks. Speaking with Kareena Kapoor Khan in real life feels like she lives her character Poo from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. A perfect blend of sass, beauty, and style! Bebo is the woman crush for most of us. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the actress opened up on her career choices, her personal life and more.

The actress stated that she picks up scripts that would entertain her fans. Giving an example of the same, she spoke about her recent release Good Newwz alongside , Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. Elaborating on her role, she explained how she played a woman who aspired to have a child. She also spoke about her role in Angrezi Medium where she plays a cop. Even though it is not a big role, it is relevant and adds to the plot. It is also an attempt to play something that she has never portrayed before, she asserts.

Kareena Kapoor Khan chooses the 'great actor' tag over 'super successful' and credits her husband for this change. The actress remains detached from the rat race and doesn't believe in working on a loop. She is confident and finds it okay to not constantly feel like a star. She believes giving her 100 percent to her films but also prefers spending time with her son Taimur Ali Khan over going all out and about for promoting her films.

Credits :Hindustan Times

