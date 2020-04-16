Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in her casual avatar as she strikes a perfect pose with a fan

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous in a blue top paired up with a denim jacket while posing with a fan.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone has been spending time with their families and loved ones at home. Even Bollywood celebrities are using this period to have some gala time with their families and loved ones. The B-town celebs are updating fans with the titbit of their life on social media. Among all, Kareena Kapoor Khan who is spending time with and her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan has been entertaining fans with some stunning pictures on her Instagram account.

Recently, we came across a throwback picture of Kareena posing with her fan. Bebo has a huge fan following. Her fans go crazy just to see a glimpse of the actress. In the picture posted by a fan, Kareena looks gorgeous in a blue top paired up with a denim jacket. The Good Newwz actress has tied up her hair like a bun and is flashing her killer smile while posing with a fan who is beaming with joy on clicking a perfect picture with the diva.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan and was busy shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha before the lockdown was announced. The diva will be seen in the official adaptation of Forest Gump with . The film is directed by Advait Chandan and has been shot in several locations including Punjab. It is slated to release on Christmas 2020. Apart from this, Kareena will also kick off shooting for ’s magnum opus Takht post the lockdown.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's picture here:

